David Warner 'Ready' to Quit Playing For Australia if The Team Management Asks Him to

Australia opener David Warner is mentally prepared to call it quits should the team management ask him so but the veteran remains fully committed to playing international cricket at least till the next year’s ODI World Cup.

Warner’s remarks have come right after he scored a memorable double-century to mark his 100th Test for Australia as they completed a dominating win over South Africa in Melbourne on Thursday.

To a query about the Boxing Day Test against South Africa being his last such match, the 32-year-old replied, “I’m committed to playing next year’s World Cup."

AUS vs SA: Australia Thrash South Africa to Win 2nd Test and Series

Advertisement

“I will keep myself fit, try and keep scoring, but if they (the team management) do tap me on the back and say it’s time, I’m ready (to quit)," he added.

Warner on Tuesday became the 10th man in Test history to score a century in his 100th match, and the second to convert it into a double ton. He was chosen as player of the match for his scintillating show with the bat.

“The knock will be right up there for me. I always knew I have it in me to perform on the big stage," Warner said.

Also Read: Starc Reprimands South African Batter For Leaving His Crease

Australia have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead over South Africa in the three-match series . “Phenomenal achievement from the boys to get the job done. We saw some crazy stuff from (Cameron) Green and (Mitchell) Starc, also a fantastic hundred by (Alex) Carey. 100th Test in front of a packed MCG, what a match it turned out to be," Warner said.

Australia captain Pat Cummins was all praise for his teammates.

Advertisement

“It (the win) is right up there. We have had some great contests with South Africa, hadn’t won against them at home in 20 years I think, so pretty special. I thought how Warner and (Steve) Smith batted in the heat was pretty gutsy. (Mitchell) Starc and (Cameron) Green as well, put their injuries behind and turned up. Davey was superb, you could see his energy from ball one and to do it in his 100th Test is awesome," he said.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here