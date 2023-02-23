David Warner to Lead Delhi Capitals in Rishabh Pant's Absence: Report

Australia batting star David Warner will reportedly lead IPL franchise Delhi Capitals during the upcoming season slated to get underway from March 31. Warner will lead DC in the absence of Rishabh Pant who will miss the season as he continues his recovery from injuries suffered during a car crash last December.

Warner last Sunrisers Hyderabad during IPL 2021 but was axed as their captain midway through the season and replaced by Kane Williamson. The Australian had led SRH to their only IPL title in 2016.

Additionally, allrounder Axar Patel will be the vice-captain.

“David will be our captain and Axar Patel will be his deputy," Cricbuzz quoted a member of the ownership group of DC as saying.

Under Pant, DC endured a mixed season last year when they won seven matches and lost as many to finish fifth on the points table.

The franchise received a blow when the wicketkeeper-batter’s car collided with divider in Uttarakhand last year while he was driving home to spend New Year’s day with his family. He suffered multiple injuries and after initially being treated in Dehradun, was airlifted to Mumbai where he underwent surgery.

There’s no set timeline when the 25-year-old will return to play competitive cricket although his recovery seems to be going well judging by the posts he has shared on his social media accounts.

Warner, meanwhile, has flown home from the ongoing India tour to start his recovery from an elbow fracture. The opener copped blows to his bodies during the Delhi Test and suffered a concussion which ruled him out from Australia’s second innings and was replaced by Matt Renshaw in the playing XI.

Subsequently, it emerged that he has fractured his elbow as well which ruled him out of the remaining two Tests of the India series.

However, the 36-year-old will be back in the country for Australia’s three-match ODI series against India that starts from March 17. DC start their IPL 2023 campaign on April 1 when they take on Lucknow Super Giants in an away fixture.

