'David Warner Wants Captaincy Ban Overturned For BBL'-Aussie Legend

Only recently, David Warner came out with an emotional Insta post where he vented his ire at the country’s cricket board for repeatedly ignoring him. In-fact, his post came when Steve Smith was named captain of Australia for the second Test match against West Indies. Many asked why Smith was allowed to become captain even as Warner continue to serve life ban over the captaincy over Sandpaper gate.

Although, Cricket Australia is yet to declare their next steps in this issue, former Aussie skipper Ian Chappell said bringing instilling Warner as Australia captain may not be the wisest thing. Citing his age, Chappell said Warner he is too old to lead the team.

“If Cricket Australia were to lift the ban on Warner, what’s that going to do? I mean, you’re not going to appoint Warner captain of any Australian team, are you? He’s too old," Chappell was quoted as saying by Channel Nine’s Wide World of Sports.

“And he’s not going to be given the role because the captain has got to be young enough to be able to lead by example, and those days are gone for David."

The former Australia skipper feels Warner wanted his captaincy ban to be lifted as he wanted to lead his BBL side Sydney Thunder.

“I think David probably wanted the leadership for his BBL team (the Sydney Thunder) so that he could help them," Chappell said. He (Warner) would have been a very good leader for them, he thinks very aggressively about the game. Whatever leadership position he had, he would be good at it."

The lifetime captaincy ban was imposed on Warner for his role in the 2018 ball tampering scandal in Cape Town, also known as ‘Sandpapergate’. Chappell also hit out at Cricket Australia for the way it handled the issue, accusing the board of “protecting its own backside"

“They (CA) look after themselves, they don’t look after the player. This (Warner saga) is just another example of Cricket Australia not being very good, it has been handled badly," he said. “My point is that Cricket Australia will never do anything in the interest of the players or the player; they will only ever do anything to protect their own backside."

