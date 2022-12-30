David Warner's Special Souvenir To Marnus Labuschagne For Selfless Act

David Warner smashed a scintillating double century in the Boxing Day Test match against South Africa on Tuesday. Australia routed the Proteas in the second Test, courtesy of Warner’s memorable knock in his 100th Test. After the hosts registered a win by an innings and 182 runs, Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne tweeted a picture of his souvenir from Warner’s landmark Test match. In the picture, a beaming Warner can be seen alongside a signed Australian Test jersey.

The two batters were involved in a horrendous mix-up on Day 2 of the match. The mix-up saw Labuschagne sacrifice his own wicket as he was run out for 14. Warner made most of Labuschagne’s act of selflessness and went on to register his third double ton.

“David Warner’s 100th Test, thanks for the BBQ," the southpaw wrote on the jersey referring to his role in Labuschagne’s runout.

David Warner also posted a photo of the jersey, apologising to his batting partner. “I’m sorry mate," Warner wrote.

Warner was going through a three-year drought without a century in Test cricket. However, the 36-year-old silenced his critics by playing a knock for the ages in his 100th Test match.

Warner also scripted history by becoming the 10th man in Test history to score a century in his 100th Test. The indefatigable Warner became just the second Australian to smash twin hundreds in his 100th Test. Ricky Ponting is the first Australian to achieve this amazing feat. Fans have also praised Warner’s indomitable spirit as he was fighting cramps in the searing heat during his innings. Warner was ultimately forced to retire hurt due to the cramps, though not before receiving a standing ovation from his teammates, fans and family who were present in the stadium.

After the match, Warner shared a touching Instagram post for his wife and penned a heartfelt note.

Australia’s veteran opener will be now aiming to maintain his purple patch in the last Test of the series.

Pat Cummins and Co can guarantee themselves a place in the ICC World Test Championship Final to be staged in London next June with a win in the series finale at the SCG next week. Warner will also be crucial to Australia’s chances in the high-stakes away Test series against India and England next year.

