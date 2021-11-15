Candice Warner Takes Dig at Her Husband's Critics After David Named Player of the Tournament

At the start of the tournament, almost no one took Australia as one of the contenders for the T20 World Cup title. They have been on a losing spree since the start of this year. First, they lost to New Zealand the five-match T20 series 3-2 in March. Then they were blown by West Indies and Bangladesh later this year. Australia lost both those series 1-4.

Just like Australia, David Warner was also in a tight spot. He had a nightmare of an IPL season where he scored only 195 runs from eight games. The Aussie opener also him being stripped of the captaincy of the IPL franchise then dropped from the playing XI, owing to his poor run of form.

However, both David Warner and Australia turned around when it mattered the most and scripted one of the finest redemption stories. Australia defied all odds, beating front-runners Pakistan in the semis won their maiden T20 World Cup title and David Warner, with 289 runs to his name, was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

Following Australia and David Warner’s triumph, Candice Warner, David Warner’s wife, took a dig at her husband’s critics in a short tweet. “Out of form, too old and slow! Congratulations @davidwarner31," tweeted Candice.

Warner was one of the star performers for Australia, along with Adam Zampa and Mitchell Marsh. Warner scored 289 runs in seven matches at an average of 48.16 and a strike rate of 146.70. His highest score of the tournament, 89*, against West Indies in the Super 12 stage match. In the final, Warner scored 53 as Australia chased down the target of 173 in 18.5 overs.

“I always felt very well. I didn’t get much time in the middle in the two practice matches, but for me, it was about going back to basics," Warner said at the presentation ceremony.

“Going to hard, synthetic wickets, and try to hit some balls. This is definitely up there with 2015," Warner added.

“Being part of the World Cup (losing) against England in 2019 definitely hurt. These guys are a great bunch. Great support staff, great team, and we had great support back home. We just wanted to put a great spectacle for everyone back at home. There were a little bit of nerves around with a good score on the board, but it was great to see the guys deliver," said the southpaw after Australia’ maiden T20 World Cup win.

