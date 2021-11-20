DB vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22 match, November 20, 09:30 pm IST

>DB vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22 match between Delhi Bulls and Bangla Tigers: In the fifth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, the Delhi Bulls will face-off with Bangla Tigers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, November 20. The match between Bangla Tigers and Delhi Bulls will kick off at 09:30 pm (IST) and it will be televised on Rishtey Cineplex and Colours Cineplex in India.

Dwayne Bravo-led Delhi Bulls started their campaign in the tournament on a resounding note on Friday by defeating the Northern Warriors by six wickets. They will head into today’s fixture with the aim to continue their winning march in the tournament.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the Bangla Tigers were beaten by 40 runs in their first game in the tournament at the hands of Team Abu Dhabi.

>Ahead of today’s Abu Dhabi T10 match between Delhi Bulls and Bangla Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

>DB vs BT Telecast

The Abu Dhabi T10 match between Delhi Bulls and Bangla Tigers will be televised on Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi) in India.

>DB vs BT Live Streaming

The Abu Dhabi T10 match between Delhi Bulls and Bangla Tigers can be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

>DB vs BT Match Details

The Abu Dhabi T10 match between Delhi Bulls and Bangla Tigers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 09:30 pm IST on Saturday, November 20.

>DB vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain- Faf Du Plessis

>Vice-Captain- Mohammad Hafeez

>Suggested Playing XI for DB vs BT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher

>Batters: Faf du Plessis, Hazratullah Zazai, Eoin Morgan, Sherfane Rutherford

>All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Dwayne Bravo, Isuru Udana

>Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Ravi Rampaul, James Faulkner

>DB vs BT Probable XIs:

>Delhi Bulls Possible Playing XI: Rilee Rossouw, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Mohammad Hafeez, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (C), Dominic Drakes, Romario Shepherd, Adil Rashid, Ravi Rampaul, Shiraz Ahmed

>Bangla Tigers Possible Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (C), Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles (WK), Will Jacks, Hazratullah Zazai, Benny Howell, Isuru Udana, Luke Wood, James Faulkner, Qais Ahmad, and Sabir Rao

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here