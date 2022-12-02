DB vs CB Dream11 Team Prediction And Live Streaming: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Delhi Bulls vs Chennai Braves, December 2, Abu Dhabi T10 2022

Delhi Bulls and Chennai Braves are already out of the playoff race. The two teams will be hoping to end the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 on a promising note on Friday by winning their last league match. The two sides will clash at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Delhi Bulls are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have won only one of their six league games. The team suffered a seven-wicket loss to New York Strikers in their last league game. It was a poor bowling performance by the Bulls as they could not defend 112 runs in ten overs.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Advertisement

Speaking of The Chennai Braves, they are sixth in the standings. The team has won only two league games while losing four matches. Just like the Bulls, The Chennai Braves also succumbed to a defeat in their last match. They ended up scoring only 71 runs while batting in the first innings against Team Abu Dhabi to record a loss by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between Delhi Bulls and The Chennai Braves, here is all you need to know:

When will the T10 match between Delhi Bulls and Chennai Braves be played?

The match between Delhi Bulls and The Chennai Braves will be conducted on December 2.

Where will the T10 match between Delhi Bulls and Chennai Braves be played?

The match between Delhi Bulls and The Chennai Braves will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the T10 match between Delhi Bulls and Chennai Braves begin?

Advertisement

The match between Delhi Bulls and The Chennai Braves will begin at 05:30 pm IST on December 2.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T10 match between Delhi Bulls and Chennai Braves?

The match between Delhi Bulls and The Chennai Braves will be telecast on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T10 match between the Delhi Bulls and Chennai Braves?

The match between Delhi Bulls and The Chennai Braves will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Advertisement

Delhi Bulls and Chennai Braves Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Carlos Brathwaite

Vice-Captain: Dawid Malan

Suggested Playing XI for Delhi Bulls and The Chennai Braves Dream11

Wicketkeepers: Tom Banton, Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Dawid Malan, Tim David

Allrounders: Carlos Brathwaite, Sikandar Raza, Dwayne Bravo

Bowlers: Olly Stone, Patrick Dooley, Richard Gleeson

Delhi Bulls and The Chennai Braves Predicted XIs

Advertisement

Delhi Bulls: Tim David, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Tom Banton (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dwayne Bravo (c), Shiraz Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ayaan Khan

Chennai Braves: Ross Whiteley, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Olly Stone, Daniel Lawrence, Dawid Malan, Carlos Brathwaite, James Fuller, Sikandar Raza (c), Sam Cook, Adhitya Shetty, Patrick Dooley

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here