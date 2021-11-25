DB vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22 match between Delhi Bulls and Northern Warriors:Delhi Bulls and Northern Warriors will be facing each other in the 16th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 25, Thursday at 09:30 PM IST. Delhi Bulls have performed relatively better than Northern Warriors in the T10 Championship and they will start the Thursday evening encounter as favorites.

Bulls are occupying third place in the points table after losing three out of five league matches. The team started the tournament on a promising note as they won their first three matches. However, the Bulls now seem to have lost the plot as they were defeated in thelast two games against Deccan Gladiators and Team Abu Dhabi. Playing against Northern Warriors, Bulls will make to find their way back to victory,

Northern Warriors, on the other hand, need to make a proper strategy to revive their campaign in the Abu Dhabi tournament. Warriors have won just one game while losing four matches. The team has only a little time left to make a comeback in the league to make a mark in the competition.

>Ahead of the match between Delhi Bulls and Northern Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

>DB vs NW Telecast

Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi) will broadcast the DB vs NW match live in India.

>DB vs NW Live Streaming

The Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors fixture will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

>DB vs NW Match Details

Delhi Bulls will go up against Northern Warriors at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 09:30 PM IST on November 25, Thursday.

>DB vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Moeen Ali

Vice-Captain- Rahmanullah Gurbaz

>Suggested Playing XI for DB vs NW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kennar Lewis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Luke Wright

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Romario Shepherd, Samit Patel

Bowlers: Dominic Drakes, Josh Little, Imran Tahir

>DB vs NW Probable XIs:

Delhi Bulls: Rilee Rossouw, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Luke Wright, Dominic Drakes, Ravi Rampaul, Romario Shepherd, Fazal Haque, Shiraz Ahmed, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (c)

Northern Warriors: Umair Ali, Abhimanyu Mithun, Kennar Lewis, Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Rovman Powell©, Kaunain Abbas(wk), Josh Little, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir, Abdul Shakoor

