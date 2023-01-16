DUB vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants, ILT20 2023, January 16

Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants will face-off in game 5 of the ILT20 on January 16. Both the teams have won their first matches and will be raring to go. While Dubai Capitals defeated Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 73 runs in the tournament opener, Gulf Giants routed Abu Dhabi two days later. Dubai Capitals have a star-studded batting line-up which includes Robin Uthappa, Joe Root and Rovman Powell. Uthappa and Powell looked in good touch against Abu Dhabi and will aim to carry forward their form.

Meanwhile, Gulf Giants are heavily reliant on their skipper James Vince. T20 specialist Chris Jordan will play a key role for Gulf Giants on Monday. The match may very well be decided on who wins the battle between Dubai Capitals’ batters and Gulf Giants’ bowlers.

Ahead of the ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants, here is all you need to know:

When will the ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants be played?

The ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants will be played on January 16.

Where will the ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants be played?

The ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants begin?

The ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants will begin at 7:30 pm IST on January 16.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants?

The ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants will be telecast on the Zee Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants?

The ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants will be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sikandar Raza

Vice-Captain: James Vince

Suggested Playing XI for Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Ollie Pope

Batters: Joe Root, James Vince, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson

Bowlers: Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Sanchit Sharma

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Predicted Playing XIs

Dubai Capitals: Robin Uthappa (wk), Joe Root, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell (c), Sikandar Raza, Yusuf Pathan, Ravi Bopara, Isuru Udana, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Hazrat Luqman, Raja Akif

Gulf Giants: James Vince (c), Rehan Ahmed, Ollie Pope (wk), Gerhard Erasmus, Shimron Hetmyer, David Wiese, Chris Jordan, Liam Dawson, Sanchit Sharma, Richard Gleeson, Aayan Khan

