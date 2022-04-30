DC vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for IPL 2022 Match, May 1, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 3:30 pm IST

DC vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for tomorrow’s IPL 2022 match 45 between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants: Delhi Capitals will aim to carry on their winning momentum as they are set to take on Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday in THEB IPL. Two points against Lucknow will help Delhi in winning two matches in a row for the first time in the ongoing season of IPL.

In their last match, Rishabh Pant’s men had secured a four-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders. Kuldeep Yadav was in terrific form in the game as he picked up four wickets to restrict Kolkata to 146/9. The left-arm spinner got good support from Mustafizur Rahman as the Bangladesh pacer bagged three wickets in the match.

In reply, Delhi reached the target with six balls remaining. Rovman Powell’s blistering knock of 33 off 16 deliveries helped his side in scripting a four-wicket victory.

On the other hand, third-placed Lucknow will come into the fixture against Delhi after winning their last two matches in IPL.

Ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants; here is everything you need to know:

DC vs LSG Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants match.

DC vs LSG Live Streaming

The match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

DC vs LSG Match Details

The DC vs LSG match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, May 1, at 7:30 pm IST.

DC vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-Captain: Kuldeep Yadav

Suggested Playing XI for DC vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: David Warner, Deepak Hooda, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Possible Starting XI:

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul (captain), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

