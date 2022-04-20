IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS Live Score: Delhi Captitals Win Toss, Opt to Bowl; Sarfaraz in for Marsh, Agarwal Returns

Apr 20, 2022 20:53 IST

DC vs PBKS live score: 'Preparations haven't been perfect' - Ricky Ponting

Things have been a little bit interrupted with Mitch Marsh being down with Covid. Our session yesterday was pushed back. The preparations haven't been perfect and I addressed the group about the two options we have - drag our backsides around or take the positives and realise that we are here for a big tournament with a great franchise. You need leaders to stand up and so far Warner has been great, Rishabh is good and Mustafizur apart from an over or two has been good. The tournament for us so far but it has been stop-start. I think it's all there, the players are very aware of the way I want them to play. There have been interruptions with player availability but we haven't spoken much about that. Two wins in two games here and we should get used to playing on the square pitches.