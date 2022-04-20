IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS Live Score: Delhi Captitals Win Toss, Opt to Bowl; Sarfaraz in for Marsh, Agarwal Returns

DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live Score updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match to be held at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
DC vs PBKS Preview
Delhi Capitals will need to put the COVID scare in their camp behind when they take on a hot and cold Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League in Mumbai on Wednesday. Read More
“This was the same pitch that was used a couple of nights ago between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, it produced 427 runs," - says Simon Doull
DC are currently 8th and PBKS 7th - this despite both of them playing some terrific cricket. Such has been the competition this year. This is a big game for both teams. A win for Punjab will take them to 3rd in the table, while DC can move up to 6th if there are able to notch up their third win of the season
Things have been a little bit interrupted with Mitch Marsh being down with Covid. Our session yesterday was pushed back. The preparations haven’t been perfect and I addressed the group about the two options we have - drag our backsides around or take the positives and realise that we are here for a big tournament with a great franchise. You need leaders to stand up and so far Warner has been great, Rishabh is good and Mustafizur apart from an over or two has been good. The tournament for us so far but it has been stop-start. I think it’s all there, the players are very aware of the way I want them to play. There have been interruptions with player availability but we haven’t spoken much about that. Two wins in two games here and we should get used to playing on the square pitches.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced a change of venue for Match No. 34 – Delhi Capital versus Rajasthan Royals from MCA Stadium, Pune to Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai scheduled on April 22, 2022.
The decision on the change of venue was made as a precautionary measure after Delhi Capitals registered the 6th COVID case with New Zealand wicketkeeper Mr Tim Seifert returning positive in today’s RT-PCR testing.
The entire Delhi Capitals contingent underwent 2 rounds of COVID testing today. Match No. 32 involving Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings scheduled today at Brabourne – CCI will go ahead as per the schedule after the second round of COVID tests returned negative today.
Good news then, the match seems to be on
As per the IPL regulations, a minimum of 12 players including seven Indians are needed for the game to go ahead in case of a COVID outbreak. There is also an option to reschedule the game if the minimum player requirement is not met. Delhi physio Patrick Farhart and sports massage therapist Chetan Kumar had tested positive last week while Marsh, who is hospitalised, team doctor Abhijit Salvi and social media content team member Akash Mane returned positive tests on Monday.
The positive case emerged after a fresh round of testing conducted on Wednesday morning, according to a BCCI source as per PTI. “As far as we know, Tim Seifert of New Zealand has tested positive," said a BCCI source. “We were tested in the morning and we will be tested again shortly. We continue to be isolated," said a player on the condition of anonymity.
An Indian Express report states that Seifert has tested positive for Covid-19 after a Rapid Antigen Test conducted on Wednesday afternoon and the rest of the players who are scheduled to play the PBKS game will be tested again. The match is likely to go ahead match will be played with those players whose test reports return negative.
Australian all-rounder Marsh had to be hospitalised after testing positive for COVID last week, taking the total count to five cases in the Capitals’ camp. To ensure no other case goes undetected in the bio-bubble, the BCCI had decided move the game from Pune to Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
After Mitchell Marsh, New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Tim Seifert has become the 2nd Delhi Capitals player to test positive for Covid-19, hours before DC’s scheduled match against Punjab Kings later in the evening today
All squad members, who returned negative tests on Tuesday, will need to clear another round of testing on Wednesday morning for the game to go on as scheduled.
Warner, Prithvi Shaw and skipper Pant headline a powerful DC line up against a Punjab unit that boasts of Shikhar Dhawan, in-form Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan.
