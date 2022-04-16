DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction For Today: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Saturday 7:30 PM IST

DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 27 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be bidding to score their fourth win this IPL season when they clash with Delhi Capitals in a Saturday night match. The two teams will face each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 16.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

RCB are enjoying a mixed ride in the T20 Championship. They are occupying sixth place in the points table with three wins and two losses. Royal Challengers Bangalore were denied their fourth consecutive victory in the last game as they were defeated by Chennai Super Kings by 23 runs.

Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, and Dinesh Karthik played good knocks while the team chased a massive total of 217 runs. Bangalore will hope for better performances from the top-order to make a comeback on Saturday.

Advertisement

Speaking of Delhi Capitals, they have won two games while losing as many. They sit at the seventh position in the points table. After losing two back-to-back games, Delhi Capitals made a comeback in their last game. The team hammered Kolkata Knight Riders by a massive 44 runs owing to a superlative batting performance.

David Warner slammed 61 runs while Prithivi Shaw scored 51 to take the team to a mammoth score of 215.

Ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, here is everything you need to know:

DC vs RCB Telecast

Star Sports Network will broadcast the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore fixture in India.

DC vs RCB Live Streaming

The match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

DC vs RCB Match Details

Advertisement

The DC vs RCB match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 16, at 7:30 PM IST.

DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: David Warner

Vice-Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Suggested Playing XI for DC vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Wanindu Hasaranga, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Josh Hazlewood

DC vs RCB Probable XIs

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals: Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Wanindu Hasaranga, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Akash Deep, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here