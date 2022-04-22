DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction For Today: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, IPL 2022 Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, April 22, Wankhede Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

DC vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 34 between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals: Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will aim to carry on their winning momentum forward as both teams are set to take on each other in an IPL encounter on April 22.

In their last match, Delhi secured a thumping victory by beating Punjab Kings comfortably by 9 wickets. The Delhi team was hit by the Covid-19 virus after two of their players- Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and Kiwi wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert- were tested positive. But nothing could deter Rishabh Pant’s men from securing a convincing victory.

Delhi are presently placed at sixth spot in the IPL table with six points from six matches.

Third-placed Rajasthan Royals also scripted a thrilling seven-run win in their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Batting first, Rajasthan had posted a huge total of 217 runs losing five wickets in 20 overs. Englishman Jos Buttler (103 runs off 61 balls) exhibited his terrific batting skills as he scored his second century of the ongoing edition of IPL.

In reply, Kolkata lost their 10 wickets posting 210 runs in 19.4 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal picked up five wickets in the match to earn a nail-biting win for his side.

DC vs RR Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match.

DC vs RR Live Streaming

The match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

DC vs RR Match Details

The DC vs RR match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Friday, April 22, at 7:30 PM IST.

DC vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: Axar Patel

Suggested Playing XI for DC vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: Shimron Hetmyer, Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Possible XIs

Delhi Capitals Predicted Line-up: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mushtafizur Rahman

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Line-up: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

