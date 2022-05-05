Live Cricket Score, DC vs SRH, IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad Strike Early; Bhuvneshwar Removes Mandeep for a Duck

DC, on the other hand, have made 4 changes to their line-up; Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakariya have been replaced by Mandeep Singh, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje and Khaleel Ahmed.

Ahead of the all important encounter between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played?

The 50th IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take place on May 5, Thursday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) be played?

The match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?

The match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

