DD vs SMP Dream11 Team Prediction For TNPL 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, July 7, 7:15 PM IST

DD vs SMP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 match between Dindigul Dragons and Siechem Madurai Panthers: Dindigul Dragons and Siechem Madurai Panthers will clash on Thursday in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul.

Dindigul Dragons have featured in a total of four games, winning two and losing as many matches. In their last game, Dragons defeated IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by nine wickets. Vishal Vaidhya was the star performer for his team with a knock of not out 84 runs off 57 balls.

Advertisement

Speaking of Siechem Madurai Panthers, they are placed a rung below Madhurai Panthers in the standings. The team has lost just one game while winning two matches. Panthers won their first two games against Chepauk Super Gillies and Lyca Kovia Kings by four and two wickets respectively. Their first loss came in their last match against Nellai Royal Kings by 26 runs as they failed to chase 210 runs in their 20 overs.

Ahead of the match between the Dindigul Dragons and Siechem Madurai Panthers, here is everything you need to know:

DD vs SMP Telecast

Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers game will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India

DD vs SMP Live Streaming

The DD vs SMP fixture will be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

DD vs SMP Match Details

Dindigul Dragons and Siechem Madurai Panthers will play against each other at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul at 7:15 PM IST on July 7, Thursday.

Advertisement

DD vs SMP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jagatheesan Kousik

Vice-Captain: Arun Karthik

Suggested Playing XI for DD vs SMP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Arun Karthik

Batters: Rajendran Vivek, N Sarangarajan Chaturved, Mohit Hariharan, K Vishal Vaidhya

All-rounders: Jagatheesan Kousik, Hari Nishanth, Sunny Sandhu

Bowlers: Kiran Akash, Lakshminarayan Vighnesh, M Silambarasan

DD vs SMP2 Probable XIs

Dindigul Dragons: Lakshminarayanan Vighnesh, K Vishal Vaidhya, Hari Nishanth (c), K Mani Bharathi (wk), Karaparambil Monish, Andimani Pradeep, M Silambarasan, Rangaraj Suthesh, S Arun, Rajendran Vivek, RS Mohit Hariharan

Advertisement

Siechem Madurai Panthers: B Anirudh Sita Ram, Arun Karthik (wk), K Rajkumar, Sunny Sandhu, Thalaivan Sargunam, R Mithun, L Kiran Akash, Ragupathy Silambarasan, N Sarangarajan Chaturved (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, Varun Chakravarthy

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here