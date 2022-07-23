DD vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction: Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's DD VS SS Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 match 27, July 24, 7:15 pm IST

DD VS SS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s DD VS SS Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 match 26 between Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans: In the 27th match of the TNPL 2022, Dindigul Dragons (DD) will face Salem Spartans (SS) at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium in Salem, Tamil Nadu. The match will begin at 7:15 pm IST on Sunday, July 24.

Dindigul Dragons has had a bad run at the tournament, having lost 4 out of the total 6 matches it played. In its last match against Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG), the team got defeated by 5 wickets. DD stands at the 6th position on the points table.

The tournament has been even worse for the Salem Spartans. They have lost all 6 of the games they played and are currently at the bottom of the points table. Their last match against Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW) was spoiled due to rain and RTW was declared the winner by DLS method.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see which team emerges as the winner.

Ahead of the match between Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans; here is everything you need to know:

DD VS SS Telecast

The match between Dindigul Dragons and Salem Spartans will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

DD VS SS Live Streaming

The match between Dindigul Dragons and Salem Spartans will be streamed live on Viacom18’s VOOT app and website.

DD VS SS Match Details

The DD VS SS match will be played at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem, Tamil Nadu on Sunday, July 24, at 7:15 pm IST.

Advertisement

DD VS SS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Murugan Ashwin

Vice-Captain: K Mani Bharathi

Suggested Playing XI for LKK VS NRK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: S Ganesh, K Mani Bharathi

Batsmen: Hari Gopinath, S Abhishek, Rajendran Vivek

All-rounders: Rajendran Vivek, Daryl Ferrario, Ravi Karthikeyan

Bowlers: Murugan Ashwin, M Silambarasan, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh

Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans Possible Starting XI:

Dindigul Dragons predicted starting lineup: Hari Nishaanth(c), K Mani Bharathi(wk), Andimani Pradeep, K Vishal Vaidhya, Rajendran Vivek, RS Mokit Hariharan, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, M Silambarasan, Rangaraj Suthesh, Diran VP, Karaparambil Monish

Advertisement

Salem Spartans predicted starting line-up: MG Moorthi, Hari Gopinath, Jafar Jamal, Akshay Srinivasan, Daryl Ferrario, Ravi Karthikeyan, Murugan Ashwin (c), Kishoor, G Periyaswamy, S Abhishek, S Ganesh (wk)

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here