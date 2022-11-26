Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers, November 26

Deccan Gladiators will play against New York Strikers in a riveting encounter of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on November 26. Deccan Gladiators made a winning start to their campaign by routing Team Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Skipper Nicholas Pooran played an exceptional knock against the local team and will be looking to score heavily against New York Strikers as well. Pooran will hope that his openers also step up on Saturday.

New York Strikers also registered a win in their last match. New York Strikers’s Paul Stirling propelled them to victory against the Chennai Braves. Strikers will again rely on him to come up with the goods against a charged up Deccan Gladiators.

Ahead of the match between Deccan Gladiators and New York Strikers, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the T10 match between Deccan Gladiators and New York Strikers be played?

The match between Deccan Gladiators and New York Strikers will be played on November 26.

Where will the T10 match between Deccan Gladiators and New York Strikers be played?

The match between Deccan Gladiators and New York Strikers will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the T10 match between Deccan Gladiators and New York Strikers begin?

The match between Deccan Gladiators and New York Strikers will begin at 5:30 pm IST on November 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T10 match between Deccan Gladiators and New York Strikers?

The match between Deccan Gladiators and New York Strikers will be telecast on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T10 match between Deccan Gladiators and New York Strikers?

The match between Deccan Gladiators and New York Strikers will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nicholas Pooran

Vice-Captain: Andre Russell

Suggested Playing XI for Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Eoin Morgan, Paul Stirling, Suresh Raina, Will Smeed

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zahir Khan, Taskin Ahmed, Wahab Riaz

Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers Predicted Playing XI:

Deccan Gladiators: Will Smeed, Suresh Raina, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Curtis Campher, Nicholas Pooran (C), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, J Little, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zahir Khan, Taskin Ahmed

New York Strikers: Eoin Morgan, Paul Stirling, Andre Fletcher, Waseem Muhammad, Kieron Pollard (C), Romario Shepherd, Stuart Binny, Ravi Rampaul, Wahab Riaz, Kesrick Williams, AJ Hosein

