Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria feels that Deepak Chahar is a better option than Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the Australia conditions where the upcoming T20 World Cup will be played. The selectors picked Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh in the squad for the mega ICC event, while Chahar has been included in the stand-by alongside Mohammed Shami.

The injury to Bumrah might open a slot for the other pacers to make a case for themselves by getting a place in the T20 WC squad. The BCCI has yet not provided an official confirmation regarding Bumrah’s availability for the mega ICC event.

Kaneria suggested that if the Australian conditions didn’t offer any swing, Bhuvneshwar will get punished and his recent numbers in death overs make things even more difficult for him.

“One thing is clear, if there is no swing, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be punished. He has been hit in the death overs and there will be hard tracks in Australia. Deepak Chahar is a far better option than Bhuvneshwar and he can also bat when required," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik are being closed in on to fill in the pacer; the duo in all likelihood will travel with the Indian team to Perth where India will have a net session for a week before the scheduled warm-up games, according to a report in The Sportstar.

“Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik will travel with the squad to Perth on October 6, where the Indian team will train for a week before travelling to Brisbane for its first warm-up match on October 17," the report suggested.

Siraj has already been included in India’s squad for the T20I series against South Africa and Kaneria suggested that he needs to grab the opportunity to make the case for himself for the T20 WC.

“Mohammed Siraj has been called up for the South Africa series. This player will do well because he is energetic and always wants to deliver. Siraj has the body language of a fast bowler, and he, too, knows that he needs to grab the opportunity with both hands," Kaneria added.

