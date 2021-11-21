Deepak Chahar, Ishan Kishan to Join India A Squad For South Africa Tour: Report

Pacer Deepak Chahar and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan are expected to join India A squad for the upcoming South Africa tour. The team led by young Priyank Panchal has already reached Bloemfontein a couple of days back. The duo will reach South Africa after the completion of the ongoing T20I series between India and New Zealand.

Chahar and Kishan are currently in Kolkata for the third and final T20I between India and New Zealand and will fly to South Africa. According to a report on Cricbuzz, the duo will assemble in Mumbai on November 24 and fly from there, with the possibility of pacer Shardul Thakur also joining the squad at a later date. Shardul is not part of India’s Test squad for the New Zealand series.

Earlier, BCCI added Hanuma Vihari to India A squad after snubbing from the senior squad for New Zealand Tests. The exclusion of Vihari made the news as he is not able to get a regular place in the side. He last played a Test match for India back in January.

Meanwhile, the inclusion of Kishan and Chahar will strengthen the squad for three four-day games in Bloemfontein starting from November 23. The second and third games begin on November 29 and December 6 respectively.

Kishan will be the second-choice wicketkeeper in the squad after Upendra Yadav and might also bat at the top of the order. While Chahar will add force to the pace-attack which is already comprised of Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel and Arzan Nagwaswalla.

Shitanshu Kotak will be the head coach of the squad for the crucial series. While, Sairaj Bahutule has been appointed the bowling coach and T Ghosh as the side’s fielding coach.

India ‘A’ squad for South Africa tour: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Hanuma Vihari

