Deepak Chahar Joint Third Costliest Indian Buy in IPL Auction History as Chennai Super Kings Splurge Rs 14 Crore

Allrounder Deepak Chahar has hit the pay dirt thanks to a fierce four-way bidding war that saw Chennai Super Kings securing his services for a record 14 Rs crore and thus became their most expensive buy in IPL auction history. Overall, Chahar has become the third joint-costliest Indian buy in the auction history along with the legendary Yuvraj Singh.

Chahar, known for his ability to pick wickets with the new ball and having recently shown his prowess with the bat too, was expected to fetch big money. CSK waited, as they watched Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals battle it out.

The four-time IPL champion entered the fray with their first bid of Rs 11 crore and then secured the allrounder with others tapping out with a winning bid of Rs 14 crore.

Earlier, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan became the second most expensive buy in IPL history with Mumbai Indians shelling out Rs 15.25 crore for him.

Former India allrounder Yuvraj holds the record for being the most expensive Indian buy having been bought for a whopping Rs 16 crore by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2015.

Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is the fourth in this list having been purchased for Rs 12.5 crore by Delhi Daredevils in 2014. Earlier on Saturday, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a cool Rs 12.25 crore making him one of the most expensive buys at an auction.

