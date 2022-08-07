Deepak Chahar Turns 30: Top 5 Bowling Performances of India Speedster

Deepak Chahar has been one of the finest swing bowlers to play for Team India in recent times. A fine wicket-taking ability at regular intervals and an impeccable line and length made Chahar one of the dependable options for India in their bowling attack. Though, injury forced him to stay away from the game for a long period of time this year. And now the right-arm pacer is set to make a comeback to the international circuit during the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe.

As Chahar celebrates his 30th birthday today, it is time to look at his top-five bowling figures.

6/7 against Bangladesh, 2019

Chahar achieved the best bowling figures of his international career against Bangladesh during the third T20I back in 2019. Chahar picked up six wickets conceding just seven runs in 3.2 overs. This remarkable spell produced by Chahar is currently the second-best bowling figure in T20Is. 8/10 against Hyderabad, 2010

Chahal had scripted his best bowling figures in first-class cricket during a Ranji Trophy fixture against Hyderabad in 2010. He scalped eight wickets and conceded just 10 runs in the first innings as Hyderabad were bundled out for a total of 21. 4/13 against Punjab Kings, 2021

Chahar’s best bowling figures in IPL took place against Punjab Kings back in 2021. Chahar had claimed four wickets in that match conceding just 13 runs after completing his four overs. Chahar’s brilliant bowling helped his side Chennai Super Kings to restrict their opponents to a mere total of 106. Chahar was eventually adjudged Man of the Match as Chennai won the match comfortably by six wickets. 3/15 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2018

Chahar exhibited a fine bowling show against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the 2018 IPL. He bagged three wickets conceding just 15 runs in his four overs as Chennai won the match by four runs. 3/26 against Mumbai Indians, 2019

In the IPL 2019 final, Chahar picked up three wickets and conceded just 26 runs in his four overs as Mumbai Indians could somehow manage to reach 149/8 in 20 overs. Chahar’s splendid bowling eventually proved to be inconsequential as Mumbai won the thrilling final by one run.

