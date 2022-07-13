'Deepak Hooda And Krunal Pandya Have Cleared Their Differences': BCA Chief Executive

Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) chief executive Shishir Hattangadi has said that Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda have cleared their differences which was also witnessed during IPL 2022 where two players represented Lucknow Super Giants. Hooda left the Baroda team last year after a spat with skipper Krunal ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The 27-year-old made series of allegations against Krunal as he wrote a mail to BCI where he mentioned that the southpaw tried to pull him down and warned him that he would ensure he did not play for Baroda again.

However, the two players were bought by LSG in the IPL 2022 mega auction and were integral parts of their debut campaign. The two players got along well in the LSG colours as they bury the hatchet and were seen celebrating wickets together during several matches.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘I Switch Off The TV’: India Superstar Doesn’t Watch ODI Cricket, Fears For Its Future

Hattangadi said that the two players get along together now as they sorted out their issues during last season of IPL.

“As far as I know, they get along as well as they did earlier," Hattangadi told ESPNcricinfo.

“They have cleared their differences. They played and excelled together for the same IPL team. They have sorted whatever issues they have," he added.

Also Read | ‘You Cannot Just Drop Him Straightaway Because…’: Former India Pacer on Virat Kohli’s Struggle with the Bat

During IPL 2022, Hooda also called Krunal his brother in an interview with Dainik Jagran.

“Krunal and I are brothers and brothers do fight, you may also have differences. We are a team and are playing with one aim," Hooda said.

Advertisement

The BCA chief executive also said that the board is trying to convince Hooda to return to Baroda but it won’t be an easy task as Rajasthan roped him when he was going through tough times.

“While we are hopeful of Hooda’s return, we can’t say for sure, because from a cricketing perspective, it was Rajasthan who opened their doors for him when he needed a team. From our side, we’re making an effort. We’ll have to wait for a final call," he added.

Hooda has played 46 first-class and 123 T20s for Baroda, while he had a good season with LSG in IPL and got a place in India’s T20I side. He recently slammed his maiden T20I hundred against Ireland and made a strong case for himself regarding the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here