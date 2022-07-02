Home » Cricket Home » News » Deepak Hooda Slams 59 as India Sail to Easy Win Over Derbyshire in T20 Warm-Up

Deepak Hooda. (AFP Image)
Hooda, who had smashed his maiden T20I ton in India's second match against Ireland, made 59 off 37 balls and shared 78 runs for the third wicket with Suryakumar Yadav (36 not out) as India chased down 151 with 20 balls to spare

PTI
Updated: July 02, 2022, 11:24 IST

Deepak Hooda continued his fine touch in the ongoing tour as he struck a scintillating half-century to help India beat Derbyshire county side by seven wickets in a T20 warm-up match.

Hooda, who had smashed his maiden T20I ton in India’s second match against Ireland, made 59 off 37 balls and shared 78 runs for the third wicket with Suryakumar Yadav (36 not out) as India chased down 151 with 20 balls to spare.

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Rishabh Pant Brings Overjoyed Rahul Dravid to His Feet


                                    
Hooda’s knock was decorated with five fours and two sixes while Yadav, returning from injury, struck four boundaries and one six during his unbeaten innings on Friday.

Opener Sanju Samson also chipped in with a 30-ball 38 while Dinesh Karthik, who led the visiting side, remained not out on seven to see India home in 16.4 overs.

Earlier, speed merchant Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh grabbed two wickets apiece as India restricted Derbyshire to 150 for 8 after opting to field.

Axar Patel and Venkatesh Iyer took one wicket each as Derbyshire lost wickets at regular intervals. Wayne Madsen top-scored for Derbyshire with a 21-ball 28.

The visiting Indian side will play their second warm-up match against Northamptonshire on Sunday ahead of the three-match T20I series against England starting on July 7 in Southampton.

first published: July 02, 2022, 11:24 IST