Deepak Punia to join Bajrang Punia in US training camp

New Delhi: Tokyo Olympian wrestler Deepak Punia will join compatriot and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia for training at the Michigan University in the United States ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Union Sports Ministry’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) will be providing the financial assistance for the two athletes to carry out their training, travel, daily costs and boarding for the camp at Michigan University, scheduled till July 30.

“Dr Anand, Bajrang’s physiotherapist will also be attending to Deepak during the foreign camp," said SAI in a release.

Advertisement

The training stint in USA will be helpful for preparation for the Commonwealth Games and upcoming major competitions like the World Championships in Oregon.

“Both Bajrang and Deepak are now waiting for UK Visa and shortly they will depart for USA," it added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.