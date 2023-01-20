Home » Cricket Home » News » Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur Bail Out India Before Sublime Bowling Show Against South Africa

Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur Bail Out India Before Sublime Bowling Show Against South Africa

Deepti Sharma was at her all-round best as she picked up three wickets after scoring crucial 33 off 23 balls which helped India come back from a precarious 69/5.

Advertisement

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Saikat Ghosh

News18.com

Last Updated: January 20, 2023, 08:57 IST

East London

Deepti Sharma picked up three wickets in the Tri series opener against South Africa.
Deepti Sharma picked up three wickets in the Tri series opener against South Africa.

India beat South Africa by 27 runs in the Tri-Series opener on Thursday in East London. South Africa had won the toss and opted to bowl first, and the decision proved right as the visitors were reduced to 69/5. Only Yastika Bhatia managed to score 35. Nevertheless, Deepti Sharma (33 off 23) and Amanjot Kaur (41 off 30) shared a 76 run stand for the sixth wicket to bail India out as they managed to post a total of 147/6. In reply, the Proteas women lost their openers early as they were reduced to 27/2. They managed to dig themselves out of hole but only to lose timely wickets, eventually ending up falling short by 27 runs.

(More to Follow…)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

Follow us on

About the Author

Cricketnext StaffA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, li...Read More

first published: January 20, 2023, 08:52 IST
last updated: January 20, 2023, 08:57 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Mallika Sherawat Makes Jaws Drop With Her Pool Pictures In Orange Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Bikini Looks

+10PHOTOS

Meet These Proud Celebrity Pet Parents And Their Adorable Pets: Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, John Abraham, Ananya Panday