Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues Shine as India Thrash West Indies by 8 Wickets in Women's T20 Tri-Series

Spinner Deepti Sharma’s three-fer and Pooja Vastrakar’s two-wicket haul restricted West Indies to 94 for 6 as India won the last match of the Women’s T20I Tri-series by eight wickets here on Monday.

After Deepti Sharma claimed 3-11 in her four overs and Pooja bagged 2-19, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur shared an unbeaten stand of 54 to help India race to 94/5 in 13.5 overs.

It was a great performance by the Indian bowlers as the Indian bowlers kept the West Indies women under a tight leash.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad claimed 1-9 in her four overs and Renuka Singh gave away only 22 runs off her four overs as West Indies batters failed to get going.

Ror West Indies women, opener and skipper Hayley Matthews top scored with a run-a-ball 34, hitting five boundaries.

But her opening partner Rashada Williams was bowled by Deepti Sharma for eight off 12 balls as West Indies lost their first wicket with 18 runs on the board. She claimed the wicket of Shemaine Campbelle off the next ball to claim two wickets in two balls.

Zaida James scored 21 off 31 balls towards the end of the innings, hitting two sixes in the process as West Indies could manage only 94/6 in their 20 overs.

Chasing a small target, India lost Smriti Mandhana early for five runs with the score reading eight runs in the second over.

However, fellow opener Jemimah Rodrigues struck an unbeaten 42 off 39 balls, hitting five fours while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hammered an unbeaten 32 off 23 balls s India raced to 95/2 in 13.5 overs to win by eight wickets with 37 balls to spare.

India and hosts South Africa have already secured a place in the final of the series, which will be played on Thursday.

With this dominant performance, India remained unbeaten in this Tri-series while West Indies lost all their matches ahead of the T20 World Cup. West Indies women have not a T20I game since September 2022.

