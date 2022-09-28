Deepti Sharma’s run-out of Charlie Dean at the non-striker’s end has sent shockwaves across the cricketing world. Now England all-rounder Moeen Ali has given his opinion on the whole controversy. The 35-year-old has said that there is no hard-work in dismissing a batter at the non-striker’s end, and that he wouldn’t do it unless he was really angry at a batter. While he acknowledged that the run out of a batter at the non-striker’s end for backing up is in the rule books, he hoped that it doesn’t become a regular thing. The Chennai Super Kings player reiterated that such dismissals are an easy way out for players. Moeen Ali also went on to suggest that the Mankad dismissal should be banned.

“No it’s not my thing. I don’t think I’ll ever do it unless I was really angry with someone. It’s in the laws and there is nothing illegal so people that do it have the right, but I just hope it doesn’t become a common thing, or something that’s regularly done. You are not really working to get a wicket. At least with a run-out, there is a bit of work that has to be done, and with all the other dismissals. This is just waiting for the guy and taking the bails off. Even when I played cricket as a kid in the garden, it’s not my thing to do," Moeen Ali was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

The cricket fraternity is divided over the Deepti Sharma-Charlie Dean incident. Several former cricketers have given their take on the run out of a batter at the non-striker’s end for backing up, more commonly and informally known as the Mankad.

While some applauded Deepti Sharma for abiding by the rules of the game, others expressed their displeasure at the manner of Charlie Dean’s dismissal. Legends of England cricket like Michael Vaughan have suggested that the dismissal was against the spirit of cricket. The three-match ODI series between India Women and England Women came to dramatic end with the run out of Charlie Dean by all-rounder Deepti Sharma.

India had already wrapped up the series by winning the first two ODIs. But Harmanpreet Kaur and Co registered a rare clean sweep by triumphing in the third ODI at the Lord’s cricket ground.

