'Defensive Minded': Umran Malik's Exclusion From Playing XI During IND vs NZ 1st ODI Irks Fans

Team India faced off against New Zealand in the first ODI at Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18, looking to add to their winning streak at home.

Having defeated Sri Lanka 3-0, the Men in Blue will be confident as they take on the number 1 ranked ODI team in the world.

In the absence of Kane Williamson, Tom Latham will be leading the Kiwis, while the Indian side will have to make do without the likes of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Axar Patel.

Skipper Rohit Sharma decided to include the likes of Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav as well as Ishan Kishan while choosing to leave Umran Malik out of the team, a decision which irked fans.

Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur were included in India’s playing XI ahead of Umran, a move which confused many fans.

Some fans wondered why Shami was preferred ahead of a young Umran who could be groomed while playing against a side like New Zealand.

Others argued Shardul’s inclusion in the side along with Pandya would add depth to the batting lineup but would hamper the growth of Umran, who has been a tad bit expensive but bring an X-factor with his sheer pace.

Here’s how fans reacted:

Apart from the ongoing 3-match ODI series, India and New Zealand will also lock horns in a T20I series of as many games.

However, the focus of both sides will be on the 50 overs format as they look to get into the groove ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 later this year.

After the first match in Hyderabad, both teams will travel to Raipur for the second ODI, followed by Indore’s Holkar Stadium which will host the third and final match of the series.

