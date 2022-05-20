'Definitely Yes': Fans React on Twitter After MS Dhoni Confirms He's Not Retiring

MS Dhoni gave his legions of fans a parting gift on Friday as Chennai Super Kings geared up for their final match of IPL 2022, taking on Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium. Dhoni ended all speculations surrounding his impending IPL retirement by confirming he will be seen in CSK colours next season as well.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

“Well, I think definitely," Dhoni responded when Ian Bishop asked him whether he will be playing next season.

Dhoni then explained why he’s not ready to say goodbye, yet. “And it’s a simple reason - It will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you. Mumbai is one place where as a team and as an individual I have got a lot of love and affection. It won’t be nice to CSK fans. Also, hopefully next year teams will be travelling so it will be a thank you to the different venues where we will be playing."

Advertisement

CSK’s official Twitter handle responded to the development with a graphic that read ‘Definitely Yes’. And fans were quick to latch onto that.

Advertisement

But will IPL 2023 be Dhoni’s last? “Whether it will be my final season or not that’s a big question because you cannot predict something that big two years down the line. Definitely I will be working hard to come back strong next year," Dhoni said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here