>DEK vs GEK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Corfu 2021 match between Dekathlon and GEK: Dekathlon will lock horns with GEK in match number six of the ECS T10 Corfu on Wednesday, October 20. The Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu, Greece will host the contest and will commence at 11:00 AM IST.

DEK played three games on the opening day, but lost two of them. They started their ECS T10 Corfu campaign with two defeats before finally getting off the mark by beating Athens Cricket Academy on Tuesday.

On the contrary, GEK have won all three of their ECS T10 Corfu games so far and will undoubtedly start as the favourites in this fixture against Dekathlon. They won against the same opponents in their opening game by 34 runs, followed by seven and 34 run victories against Athens Cricket Academy in back-to-back games on the same day.

>Ahead of the match between Dekathlon and GEK; here is everything you need to know:

>DEK vs GEK Telecast

The Dekathlon vs GEK game will not be telecast in India

>DEK vs GEK Live Streaming

The match between Dekathlon and GEK will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>DEK vs GEK Match Details

Dekathlon will face GEK at the Marina Cricket Ground at 11:00 am IST on Wednesday, October 20.

>DEK vs GEK Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Aslam Mohammad

>Vice-Captain: Shahbaz Akram

>Suggested Playing XI for DEK vs GEK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: A Tasos Manousis

>Batters: Amarpreet Mehmi, Aslam Mohammad, Bilal Ghulam, Ali Muaaz

>All-rounders: Asrar Ahmed, Aman Shah, Aamir Javaid

>Bowlers: Georgios Galanis, Sinan Khan, Shahbaz Akram

>DEK vs GEK Probable XIs

>Dekathlon: Amarpreet Mehmi, Ramzan Muhammed (WK), Abbas Anjum, Tahir Ali, Bilal Ghulam, Ali Muaaz, Aman Shah (C), Shahbaz Akram, Thomas Zotos, Hasan Tutul, Zubair Khan

>GEK: Aslam Mohammad (C), Tasos Manousis, Sinan Khan, Aamir Javaid, Georgios Galanis, Asrar Ahmed, Nikos Bouzis, Georgios Vramis, Spyridon Tsirigotis, Giorgos Nikitas (WK), Spiros Syriotis

