DEL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction And Live Streaming: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, November 17, 8:30 AM IST

DEL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 between Delhi and Karnataka: In the Thursday Elite Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, Delhi will be squaring off against Karnataka. The two teams are scheduled to play against each other at the Jadavpur University Campus in Kolkata.

Karnataka have emerged as the best team in Elite Group B. They have won all three games so far to be at the top. In their most recent encounter, Karnataka defeated Jharkhand by six wickets. Mayank Agarwal led from the front as he smacked 53 runs to help his team chase 108 runs.

Speaking of Delhi, they got off to a dream start by winning their first two games against Vidarbha and Meghalaya by five and eight wickets, respectively. However, their winning streak broke in their last match against Rajasthan. They succumbed to a loss by 52 runs after failing to chase 219 runs.

Ahead of the match between Delhi and Karnataka, here is everything you need to know:

DEL vs KAR Telecast

Delhi vs Karnataka game will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

DEL vs KAR Live Streaming

DEL vs KAR game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

DEL vs KAR Match Details

The two teams will play against each other at the Jadavpur University Campus in Kolkata at 8:30 AM IST on November 17, Thursday.

DEL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mayank Agarwal

Vice-Captain: Shreyas Gopal

Suggested Playing XI for DEL vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: BR Sharath

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal

Allrounders: Dhruv Shorey, Nitish Rana, Lalit Yadav, Shreyas Gopal

Bowlers: Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shivank Vashisht, Krishnappa Gowtham

DEL vs KAR Probable XIs

Delhi: Ayush Badoni, Lakshay Thareja, Shikhar Dhawan, Yash Dhull, Dhruv Shorey, Lalit Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Shivank Vashisht, Mayank Yadav, Vaibhav Kandpal, Nitish Rana

Karnataka: Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Agarwal, BR Sharath(wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Manish Pandey, Ronit More, Nikin Jose, Ravikumar Samarth, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Vasuki Koushik, Manoj Bhandage

