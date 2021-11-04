>DEL vs UT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 match between Delhi and Uttarakhand: The 2021-22 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is all set to get underway from November 4 with the final on November 22. The tournament will be played across various cities in India and features as many as 38 teams fighting against each other for the T20 group.

All the teams are divided into six groups namely Elite A, Elite B, Elite C, Elite D, Elite E, and Plate group. All the teams will be playing a league match daily for the first five days. This means that 19 group matches will be hosted in a single day.

Delhi will be taking on Uttarakhand in their first match of the T20 Championship. The fixture will be played on November 4 at 12:00 pm IST at the Ch Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Rohtak.

Ahead of the match between Delhi and Uttarakhand; here is everything you need to know:

>DEL vs UT Telecast

The Delhi vs Uttarakhand game will not be telecast in India

>DEL vs UT Live Streaming

The match between Delhi and Uttarakhand will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hostar app and website.

>DEL vs UT Match Details

The upcoming match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 will see Delhi playing against Uttarakhand at the Ch Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Rohtak at 12:00 PM IST on November 04, Thursday.

>DEL vs UT Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Mayank Mishra

>Vice-Captain: Nitish Rana

>Suggested Playing XI for DEL vs UT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Lakshay Thareja, Saurabh Rawat

>Batters: Nitish Rana, Shivank Vashisht, Ankit Mohan, Avneesh Sudha

>All-rounders: Lalit Yadav, Mayank Mishra

>Bowlers: Pradeep Sangwan, Tejas Baroka, Swapnil Singh

>DEL vs UT Probable XIs

>Delhi: Shivank Vashisht, Lakshay Thareja, Tejas Baroka, Simarjeet Singh, Dhruv Shorey, Navdeep Saini, Nitish Rana, Lalit Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Priyansh Arya, Ayush Badoni

>Uttarakhand: Ankit Mohan, Avneesh Sudha, Himanshu Bisht, Mayank Mishra, Saurabh Rawat, Sanyam Arora, Swapnil Singh, Agrim Tiwari, Robin Bist, Kunal Chandela, Vaibhav Bhatt

