>DEL-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Senior One Day Trophy match between Delhi Women and Jammu and Kashmir Women: In the first pre-quarter-final match of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, Delhi Women will go one-on-one against Jammu and Kashmir Women. The fixture will be played on November 13, Saturday, at the Alluri Seetharamaraju Stadium in Eluru at 9:00 am IST.

Jammu and Kashmir Women were up against Arunachal Pradesh Women in their first match. The team delivered a class performance in their opening match as they defeated Arunachal Pradesh by a massive 95 runs. Nadia Chowdhary was the wrecker-in-chief for the team with the willow while Ananya Sharma led the attack with the bat.

Delhi Women, on the other hand, are coming into the Saturday match after losing their previous game against Maharashtra Women by eight wickets. The batters failed to live up to their reputation in the match as they ended up scoring only 184 runs in the competition. Playing against Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi will be hoping for a better performance to proceed further in the competition.

Ahead of the match between Delhi Women and Jammu and Kashmir Women; here is everything you need to know:

>DEL-W vs JAM-W Telecast

Delhi Women vs Jammu and Kashmir Women game will not be telecast in India.

>DEL-W vs JAM-W Live Streaming

The match between Delhi Women and Jammu and Kashmir Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>DEL-W vs JAM-W Match Details

Delhi Women will play against Jammu and Kashmir Women at the Alluri Seetharamaraju Stadium in Eluru at 09:00 AM IST on November 13, Saturday.

>DEL-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Lalita Shankar

>Vice-Captain: Arushi Goel

>Suggested Playing XI for DEL-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Lalita Shankar

>Batters: Rudrakshi Bhupinder Chib, Bushra Ashraf, Arushi Goel, Ayushi Soni

>Allrounders: Rubia Syed, Babita Negi, Sarla Devi

>Bowlers: Ananya Sharma, Iqra Rasool, Manju Ram

>DEL-W vs JAM-W Probable XIs

>Delhi Women: Arushi Goel, Ayushi Soni, Arti Sanjay Dhama, Manju Ram, Babita Negi, Nickyta Kumari, Lalita Sharma, Pratika Rawal, Istuka M Manjeet, Jyoshi Nain, Ria Sharma

>Jammu and Kashmir Women: Lalita Shankar, Bushra Ashraf, Rudrakshi Bhupinder Chib, Sheerazah Banoo, Rubia Syed, Ananya Sharma, Rasoor Choudhary, Iqra Rasool, Shalu R Bala, Abraq Zahoor, Sarla Devi

