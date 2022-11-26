Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Deccan Gladiators will be bidding for their third consecutive victory in the T10 Championship on Sunday. The team will lock horns with Delhi Bulls at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. Gladiators are at the top of the points table with two wins from as many games.

Watch: KL Rahul Works On Fitness Ahead of Bangladesh Tour

Advertisement

They kick-started the tournament with a victory against Team Abu Dhabi by 35 runs. In their second match, Deccan Gladiators defended 138 runs with ease to record a win by 24 runs. Both games saw the domination of the batters as the team scored over 130+ runs.

Coming to Delhi Bulls, they are second in the standings, with one victory from two league games. Bulls were also brilliant in their opening match as they won over Northern Warriors by four runs. However, their second game against Team Abu Dhabi ended in a draw as both teams scored exactly 120 runs in ten overs.

When will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Delhi Bulls (DB) vs the Deccan Gladiators (DG) start?

The game will be conducted on November 27, Sunday.

Where will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Delhi Bulls (DB) vs Deccan Gladiators (DG) be played?

Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will play host for the game between Delhi Bulls and Deccan Gladiators.

What time will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Delhi Bulls (DB) vs Deccan Gladiators (DG) begin?

The match will begin at 10:00 pm IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast the Delhi Bulls (DB) vs Deccan Gladiators (DG) match?

Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators match will be televised on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Delhi Bulls (DB) vs Deccan Gladiators (DG) match?

Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators match is available to be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

DB vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match, the Delhi Bulls probable playing XI against the Deccan Gladiators: Asif Khan, Mitchell Stanley, Jordan Cox, Rilee Rossouw, Dominic Drakes, Dwayne Bravo, Keemo Paul, Imad Wasim, Tim David, Richard Gleeson, Shiraz Ahmed

Advertisement

DB vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match, Deccan Gladiators probable playing XI against the Delhi Bulls: David Wiese, Odean Smith, Jason Roy, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Will Smeed, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Taskin Ahmed, Andre Russell, Curtis Campher, Tabraiz Shamsi, Josh Little

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here