Delhi Capitals Announce Australian Skipper Meg Lanning as Captain at Team Launch Event

The JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals announced Aussie legend Meg Lanning as their Captain and Indian star Jemimah Rodrigues as their Vice-Captain for the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League 2023. The Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra made the announcements during a special team launch event in Mumbai on Thursday.

One of the most successful cricketers of all time, Lanning has been a part of seven World Cup-winning campaigns with Australia - two ODI and five T20 World Cups. The top-order batter has also led Australia to an ODI World Cup victory in 2022 and four T20 World Cup titles in 2014, 2018, 2020 and 2023.

Speaking on her new role, Lanning said, “I feel proud to be a part of the Delhi Capitals and it’s a huge honour for me to be named Captain. I am very much looking forward to bringing the team together and getting to know everyone. I can’t wait to get started."

Meanwhile, Jemimah Rodrigues, who has scored over 1,700 runs in T20Is, said, “We’ve been dreaming about this tournament for a very long time. The entire Indian team got emotional while watching the Auction as the competition was finally happening. I am really looking forward to being part of the Delhi Capitals."

Furthermore, the Delhi Capitals introduced their squad for the Women’s Premier League at the team launch event. The members of the squad, accompanied by girls from the Delhi Capitals Academy, were felicitated on stage by the Chairperson of the JSW Foundation - Sangita Jindal and Founder & Managing Director of Svamaan Financial Services - Anushree Jindal.

Speaking about the upcoming WPL season, Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra said, “This has been a whirlwind time for us. We acquired the best cricketers and put together the right mix of players in the Auction. The IPL was a game-changer for global cricket and I firmly believe that the Women’s Premier League will have the same impact."

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals Head Coach Jonathan Batty said, “The quality of cricket in India is phenomenal. Our team has a good balance between youngsters such as Shafali Verma, who is just starting to make a name for herself and some really experienced players such as Meg Lanning."

The first batch of the Delhi Capitals women’s team will take the field for the first time when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, 05 March 2023.

