Delhi Capitals Announce Exclusive Partnership with Viacom18 for IPL and WPL 2023

Delhi Capitals today announced an exclusive digital-first partnership with Viacom18, the digital rights holder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL), and global rights holder for Women’s Premier League (WPL), giving fans access to exclusive and riveting content from their franchisees across the two marquee T20 leagues.

Delhi Capitals’ digital-first approach has paid rich dividends, as they recorded the highest video views on their native social channels (Facebook and Instagram) among all IPL teams in 2021.

The franchise has reinvented fan engagement through exciting video content and grown its online community to close to 14 million fans across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The association with Viacom 18 will take the Delhi Capitals even closer to the cricket-loving audience across the country through the digital home of TATA IPL – JioCinema.

“We are thrilled to partner with Viacom18 and reach out to a wider fan base through their incredible digital footprint," said Delhi Capitals CEO, Dhiraj Malhotra.

“We’ve built a strong digital presence in the last few years, with a deep connect to our fans. Our association with Viacom18 will take our engagement on digital to a whole new level. We believe this partnership will enable our fans unprecedented access to the exciting universe of Delhi Capitals through JioCinema."

“The partnership with Delhi Capitals will help augment our digital proposition and give fans a compelling reason to watch exciting exclusive surround content complementing the live coverage of TATA IPL and WPL matches on JioCinema," said Viacom18 Sports Head of Strategy & Partnerships, Hursh Shrivastava.

“The association will bring the fans closer to the Delhi Capitals through JioCinema and offer them never-seen-before engagement on cricket."

Delhi Capitals open their WPL campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 5 at the Brabourne Stadium, while the men’s team will travel away to face Lucknow Super Giants for their first TATA IPL match on April 1. The matches will be streamed live on JioCinema.

For the first time, JioCinema users will have access to multiple behind-the-scenes moments, training sessions, travel stories, locker room conversations, and exclusive interviews with top players like Axar Patel, David Warner, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, among others.

Viewers can enjoy Capitals’ bespoke content from On-Ground activations, social initiatives, and fan engagement drives.

Viacom18 will leverage the power of digital and offer compelling narratives from the Delhi Capitals teams to a broader audience across devices.

At the start of 2023, Viacom18 unveiled a slew of original content featuring IPL icons Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, Anil Kumble, Robin Uthappa, RP Singh, Parthiv Patel, Pragyan Ojha, and Aakash Chopra.

The shows are an eclectic mix of free-wheeling discussions, interviews, and features that give fans the most insightful, never-seen-before, and in-depth story-telling available on JioCinema.

