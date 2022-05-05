Rishabh Pant led Delhi Capitals had a terrific start to their campaign at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, defeating 5-time champions Mumbai Indians. But moving ahead in the tournament, they failed to maintain the moment and eventually went off track.

The joining of Australia David Warner was indeed a major boost for the side the middle-order didn’t live up to the expectation. In fact, captain Pant himself seemed to struggle on most occasions. In nine matches, the DC skipper has scored 234 runs at an average of 33.43 and a high strike rate of 149.04, with no fifties or centuries against his name.

Under his captaincy, Delhi are at seventh place in the points table, with eight points coming from four wins while facing five losses. Their next encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday offers them a chance to move up in the points table and strengthen their case for a spot in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Suresh Rain has opined that one shouldn’t be worried about the lack of runs from Pant’s bat as the left-handed batter is just one big knock away from discovering form.

“Pant, for me, is doing great as a captain. He has utilised Kuldeep Yadav very well and now he is winning matches for Delhi. But Pant - the batsman - still has to fire. He is a big player, and with coach Ricky Ponting behind him, he is going to click soon and a big innings is coming soon. Also, I believe Delhi Capitals are not playing like a compact unit. Other players in the team will also have to take up the responsibility and contribute," said Raina on Cricket Live show on Star Sports.

Agreeing with Raina’s views, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif believes Pant has to decide how his approach with the bat should be in the upcoming games.

“Rishabh Pant will have to decide whether he wants to play full 20 overs or he wants to play the role of a pinch hitter. Captain Pant will have to take a call on what’s in the interest of the team. Pant has the potential to win matches alone but his performance as a batsman hasn’t been up to the mark this year. So, I feel there’s the pressure of being successful as a captain and as a batsman too," Kaif said.

