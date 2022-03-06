Home » Cricket Home » News » Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2022 Full Schedule: Date, Time, Venue, Fixtures of All Matches

Cricketnext Staff
Updated: March 06, 2022, 19:56 IST

Delhi Capitals will kick off their IPL 2022 journey meeting Mumbai Indians in their season opener at the Brabourne CCI on 27th March. This will be a day game and additionally, they will play two more day games against Kolkata Knight Rider at The Brabourne CCI on 10th April, followed by a game against Lucknow Super Giants on 1st May. (IPL 2022 Full Schedule)

Here’s the full schedule of DC for IPL 2022:

MATCH DAYMATCH NO.DAYDATETIMEPM/AMHOME TEAMAWAY TEAMVENUE
22Sun27-03-202203:30PMDelhi CapitalsMumbai IndiansBrabourne  - CCI
810Sat02-04-202207:30PMGujarat TitansDelhi CapitalsMCA Stadium, Pune
1315Thu07-04-202207:30PMLucknow Super GiantsDelhi CapitalsDY Patil Stadium
1619Sun10-04-202203:30PMKolkata Knight RidersDelhi CapitalsBrabourne  - CCI
2227Sat16-04-202207:30PMDelhi CapitalsRoyal Challengers BangaloreWankhede  Stadium
2632Wed20-04-202207:30PMDelhi CapitalsPunjab  KingsMCA Stadium, Pune
2834Fri22-04-202207:30PMDelhi CapitalsRajasthan RoyalsMCA Stadium, Pune
3441Thu28-Apr-2207:30PMDelhi CapitalsKolkata Knight RidersWankhede  Stadium
3745Sun01-05-202203:30PMDelhi CapitalsLucknow Super GiantsWankhede  Stadium
4150Thu05-05-202207:30PMDelhi CapitalsSunrisers HyderabadBrabourne  - CCI
4455Sun08-05-202207:30PMChennai Super KingsDelhi CapitalsDY Patil Stadium
4758Wed11-05-202207:30PMRajasthan RoyalsDelhi CapitalsDY Patil Stadium
5264Mon16-05-202207:30PMPunjab  KingsDelhi CapitalsDY Patil Stadium
5769Sat21-05-202207:30PMMumbai IndiansDelhi CapitalsWankhede  Stadium

Delhi Capitals IPL 2022 Full Squad 

Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal

