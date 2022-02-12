Delhi Capitals Auction 2022 Live Updates: Full List of Players Bought by DC on Day 1

>DC Players List: Delhi Capitals have been one of the perennial underachievers of Indian Premier League having boasted of a strong, squad over the years, still they are yet to win a title. The closest they came was in 2020 when they entered the final for the first time only to finish as the runners-up. IPL 2022 mega auction has provided them with a fresh start to rebuild their squad and hope it will result in their first ever title win.

DC retained four players including Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje last year. They spent Rs 42.5 crore from their total budget of Rs 90 crore on ensuring the services of these T20 stars. Thus, they enter the IPL mega auction with Rs 47.5 crore in the bank.

They have 21 open slots (each team can have maximum 25 players) including seven for overseas players.

>Here’s how DC spent their money on Day 1 of IPL 2022 Mega Auction:

>Players Retained:

Rishabh Pant (Rs 16 crore) Axar Patel (Rs 9 crore) Prithvi Shaw (Rs 7.5 crore) Anrich Nortje (Rs 6.5 crore).

>Players Bought on Day 1:

David Warner – Rs 6.25 crore Mitchell Marsh - Rs 6.50 crore

