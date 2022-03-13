Delhi Capitals Organise Exhibition Match During Jersey Launch

IPL franchise Delhi Capitals gifted the new DC jersey to budding cricketers from the Delhi Capitals Academy and Prestige Warriors, who provide free cricket coaching to underprivileged kids, at one of the DC Academies - Bal Bhavan International School in New Delhi on Saturday.

The children from DC Academy and Prestige Warriors also played a 10 over cricket match, wearing the brand new jersey.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Capitals Interim CEO Vinod Bisht said, “The Delhi Capitals jersey is not only for the players, but for the entire cricketing community in Delhi, and all fans. It was a delight to see the new jersey worn by children at our flagship academy where young talent is being groomed."

