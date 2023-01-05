Delhi Capitals to Approach David Warner For Captaincy: Report

David Warner could lead Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL 2023 as the franchise starts planning for the season, bracing for Rishabh Pant’s absence who is set to be out of action for an indefinite period after being injured in a car accident last week. Warner could be approached by the DC management about his interest in captaining the side for the season.

Pant’s absence will be a big blow to the team considering the multiple roles the India star performs for them. Aside from captaincy, he’s also their first-choice wicketkeeper and a batting mainstay mainstay who can play at any position as per the situation.

“Pant has been the mainstay of the middle-order," The Times of India quoted a source as saying. “Warner has the experience of leading IPL teams. The management will speak to him. The middle-order needs an impactful Indian batter now."

DC, who finished fifth last season in the standings, may also ask Sarfaraz Khan to don the role of wicketkeeper in order to ensure the team balance.

Although they have an option in England’s Phil Salt but his inclusion will impact their team combination considering the four-player limitation when it comes to overseas cricketers in a playing XI.

“Sarfaraz will be asked to keep wickets if the combination asks for it. Meanwhile, the team will be looking for a domestic wicketkeeper or a strong batter," source said.

Among overseas players, Anrich Nortje and Mitchell Marsh seem to be certain starters for the franchise considering their past performances. Meanwhile, Musrafizur Rahman and Rovman Powell too have been impressive meaning Salt could be included only if there’re fitness or form concerns.

Warner, who was bought by DC during the mega auctions last year, was sacked by Sunrisers Hyderabad midway through IPL 2021 before being dropped from their playing XI following a series of defeats.

He was later released by the franchise who chose to retain Kane Williamson, Umran Malik and Abdul Samad.

