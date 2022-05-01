Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Cricket Streaming IPL 2022: When and Where to Watch DC vs LSG Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Streaming of IPL 2022 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the IPL 2022 between Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Streaming

Lucknow Super Giants will be aiming to stretch their winning streak to three matches when they will take on Delhi Capitals on Sunday in IPL. The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In their last IPL match, Lucknow had scripted a fantastic 20-run win against Punjab Kings. Batting first, KL Rahul’s men had posted a total of 153 runs losing eight wickets in 20 overs. Punjab could only manage to reach 133/8 in 20 overs. Punjab’s batting unit suffered a major collapse as they lost five wickets scoring just 45 runs. Lucknow pacer Mohsin Khan picked up three wickets to earn a 20-run triumph for his side.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will come into the fixture after securing a four-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders, in their last IPL fixture.

Ahead of tomorrow’s IPL match between Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be played?

The 45th IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take place on May 1, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) be played?

The match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) begin?

The match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Possible Starting XI:

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

