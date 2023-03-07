Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch WPL 2023 Matches on TV And Online?

A buoyant Delhi Capitals Women side will look to register their second win of the tournament when they take on UP Warriorz Women on March 7. Delhi Capitals were clinical in their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and won that match by 60 runs. Delhi’s prolific openers, Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning, played brilliant knocks to script their team’s win.

UP Warriorz Women will have to find a way past Verma and Lanning if they are to compete on Tuesday. UP Warriorz’s Grace Harris was the architect of the win against Gujarat Giants. Harris will play a major role against Delhi Capitals as well. Furthermore, the likes of Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath will be key to UP Warriorz’s chances.

Ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women, here is all you need to know:

When will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women be played?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women will be played on March 7.

Where will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women be played?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women begin?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on March 7.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Delhi Capitals Women Probable Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris

UP Warriorz Women Probable Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra

