The Delhi Commission for Women has sent a notice to the Delhi Police demanding the arrest of the accused who threatened India cricket captain Virat Kohli’s 10-month old daughter Vamika on social media. The he tweet and the handle from which it was made has since been deleted.

The alleged rape threat was made post Kohli’s strong statement in response to trolls who pinpointed Mohammed Shami’s religion following Indian team’s 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in UAE.

DCW has taken a suo-motu cognisance on reports of online rape threats to Kohli’s daughter and asked the Deputy Commissioner of Police to provide them with a copy of FIR, details of accused identified and arrested. It has also sought a detailed action taken report by November 8.

Swati Maliwal, the Chairperson of the Women Body, termed the alleged threat as shameful. “The team has made us proud thousands of times, why this silliness in defeat," Maliwal said in a statement.

Kohli had branded the alleged online trolling of Shami as ‘pathetic’.

“To me, attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing that a human being can do. Everyone has the right to voice their opinion and what they feel about a certain situation. But personally I have never, ever, even thought of discriminating someone over their religion. That is a very personal and sacred thing to every human being and that should be left there. People take out their frustrations because they have no understanding of what we do as individuals and how much effort we put on the field," Kohli had said.

The legendary Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq had said he was hurt by reports of Kohli’s family being targeted.

“I have heard threats are being made against Virat Kohli’s daughter. People have to understand it’s just a sport. We might be representing different countries but we are all part of the same community. You have every right to criticise Kohli’s batting or his captaincy but nobody has the right to target a cricketer’s family. Few days back, something similar happened with Mohammed Shami. Victory and loss is a part of the game. I was deeply hurt to see people attacking Kohli’s family," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

