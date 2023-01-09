Delhi vs Andhra Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

In the upcoming Elite Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Delhi will be locking horns with Andhra. The two teams will be playing against each other at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi from Tuesday, January 10.

Delhi are struggling in the competition with no win from four league matches. They are occupying the second-last place in the Group B points table with just two points. The team needs to win the upcoming three matches to keep the playoff hopes alive. Delhi is coming into the Tuesday match after losing its last game to Saurashtra by an inning and 214 runs. The team was let down by the batters, as they could score only 133 and 227 runs across two innings.

On the other hand, Andhra are doing a decent job in the tournament. With two wins and as many losses, the team is fourth in the points table. Andhra will have an upper hand in the match. They hammered Hyderabad in their most recent game by 154 runs. Ricky Bhui, with a century in the second innings, was the man of the match.

When will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Delhi (DEL) vs Andhra (AND) start?

The match is scheduled to be played from January 10 to January 14.

Where will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Delhi (DEL) vs Andhra (AND) be played?

The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

What time will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Delhi (DEL) vs Andhra (AND) begin?

The match will begin at 09:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Delhi (DEL) vs Andhra (AND) match?

Delhi vs Andhra match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Delhi (DEL) vs Andhra (AND) match?

Delhi vs Andhra match is available to be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar.

DEL vs AND Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Match, Delhi probable playing XI against Andhra: Anuj Rawat(w), Yash Dhull(c), Nitish Rana, Lalit Yadav, Simarjeet Singh, Jonty Sidhu, Ayush Badoni, Lakshay Thareja, Shivank Vashisht, Hrithik Shokeen, Harshit Rana

DEL vs AND Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Match, Andhra probable playing XI against Delhi: CR Gnaneshwar, Uppara Girinath(w), Shaik Rasheed, Hanuma Vihari(c), Nitish Reddy, KV Sasikanth, Srikar Bharat, Abhishek Reddy, Karthik Raman, Kodavandla Sudharsan, Vamsi Krishna

