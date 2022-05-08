DEN vs FIN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20I match between Denmark and Finland: The third and final T20 International between Denmark and Finland will be hosted at the Svanholm Park in Brondby on Sunday, May 08. Denmark will have an edge in the game as they are playing in the familiar conditions.

The team has also picked a balanced unit for the T20I series with the likes of Anique Uddin and Hamid Shah at their disposal. The hosts are also likely to benefit from the experience of players like Rizwan Mahmood, Saif Ahmad, and Saran Aslam.

Denmark are currently occupying the 39th position in the ICC T20I team rankings. Winning the three-match series can push the team higher in the rankings. Meanwhile, Finland are also a strong side in the competition.

Though the team is reeling at the 52nd place in the ICC rankings, they have some skilled players in their ranks including Aniketh Pusthay, Amjad Sher, Nathan Collins, Paul Gallagher, and Vanraaj Padhaal.

Ahead of the match between Denmark and Finland, here is everything you need to know:

DEN vs FIN Telecast

Denmark vs Finland game will not be telecast in India

DEN vs FIN Live Streaming

The 3rd T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DEN vs FIN Match Details

The third T20 International will be hosted at the Svanholm Park in Brondby at 2:30 PM IST on May 08, Sunday.

DEN vs FIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Amjad Khan

Vice-Captain - Hamid Shah

Suggested Playing XI for DEN vs FIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Freddie Klokker

Batters: Rizwan Mahmood, Vanraaj Padhaal, Saran Aslam

All-rounders: Saif Ahmad, Hamid Shah, Peter Gallagher, Amjad Sher

Bowlers: Raaz Muhammad, Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Amjad Khan

DEN vs FIN Probable XIs:

Denmark: Saif Ahmad, Jino Jojo, Omar Hayat, Abdullah Mahmood, Freddie Klokker, Rizwan Mahmood, Saran Aslam, Absar Khan, Amjad Khan, Anique Uddin, Hamid Shah

Finland: Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Raaz Muhammad, Hariharan Dandapani, Aravind Mohan, Vanraaj Padhaal, Aniketh Pusthay, Sapan Mehta, Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Peter Gallagher, Amjad Sher

