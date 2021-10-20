>DEN vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021 match between Denmark and Germany: In the 10th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021 Denmark (DEN) will take on Germany (GER) at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria on Wednesday, October 20.

The Denmark are yet to open their account in this tournament they have lost all four of their games. They are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. Germany, on the other hand, have two wins and as many losses, they are placed second with four points to their name.

This is the second time that Denmark will go head-to-head against Germany. Denmark were outclassed by their German counterparts by six wickets in their previous encounter of the qualifiers. And will be eager to get off the mark in the points table and will also hope to avenge their previous loss and move ahead in the tournament.

The DEN vs GER match will commence at 6:45 PM IST.

>Ahead of the match between Denmark and Germany; here is everything you need to know:

>DEN vs GER Telecast

Denmark vs Germany game will not be telecast in India

>DEN vs GER Live Streaming

The match between Denmark and Germany will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website. Fans can also check live score updates on ICC’s official website as well.

>DEN vs GER Match Details

Denmark will play against Italy at Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria, Spain at 6:45 PM IST on Wednesday, October 20.

>DEN vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Freddie Kolkker

>Vice-captain: Sahir Naqash

>Suggested Playing XI for DEN vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Freddie Kolkker

>Batters: Harmanjot Singh, Zameer Khan, Anique Uddin

>All-rounders: Sahir Naqash, Delawar Khan, Saif Ahmad

>Bowlers: Amjad Khan, Bashir Shah, Dieter Klein, Vishnu Elam Bharathi

>DEN vs GER Probable XIs

>Denmark: Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Delawar Khan, Freddie Kolkker (C, WK), Zameer Khan, Lucky Ali, Saif Ahmad, Anique Uddin, Amjad Khan, Surya Anand, Musa Shaheen, Bashir Shah

>Germany: Talha Khan, Michael Richardson, Faisal Mubashir, Harmanjot Singh, Dylan Blignaut, Venkatraman Ganesan (C), Dieter Klein, Sahir Naqash, Vishnu Elam Bharathi, Ghulam Ahmadi, Muslim Yar

