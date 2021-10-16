>DEN vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021 match between Denmark and Germany: Denmark and Germany will square off against each other in the third match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021. The match will kick off on Saturday, October 16 at Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria at 01:45 PM IST. Both Denmark and Germany will be well-versed with the playing conditions and the pitch as this will be their second game in the T20 Championship.

Denmark had a poor start in the Europe Qualifiers as they ended up on the losing side in their first game against Itlay. The team suffered a six-wicket defeat as Itlay outclassed them in all three facets of the game. Surya Anand was the only silver lining for Denmark in an otherwise torrid outing as he played an important knock of 31 runs.

Advertisement

Just like Denmark, things didn’t go as per the plan for Germany also. The Venkatraman Ganesan-led side were beaten by Jersey in their first match of the Europe Qualifiers by four runs. Germany didn’t go down without a fight in their match against Jersey and the team will be hoping to secure their first win on Saturday.

>Ahead of the match between Denmark and Germany; here is everything you need to know:

>DEN vs GER Telecast

Denmark vs Germany game will not be telecasted in India

>DEN vs GER Live Streaming

The match between Denmark and Germany will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>DEN vs GER Match Details

Denmark will face Germany at Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria at 01:45 PM IST on October 16, Saturday.

>DEN vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Musa Shaheen

Vice-Captain: Harish Srinivasan

>Suggested Playing XI for DEN vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Harish Srinivasan, Zameer Khan

Batters: Vijayshankar Chkkannaiah, Talha Khan, Musa Shaheen

All-rounders: Dylan Blignaut, Delawar Khan, Bilal Aftab Ahmed

Bowlers: Sahir Naqash, Bashir Shah, Lucky Ali

>DEN vs GER Probable XIs:

>Denmark: Anique Uddin, Zameer Khan (wk), Musa Shaheen, Shakerullah Safi, Saif Ali Ahmad, Bilal Aftab Ahmed, Lucky Ali, Bashir Shah, Freddie Klokker (c), Delawar Khan, Shangeev Thanikaithasan

>Germany: Vijayshankar Chkkannaiah, Talha Khan, Dylan Blignaut, Vishnu Bharathi, Ghulam Ahmadi, Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Sahir Naqash, Abdul Shakoor-Rahemzei, Harish Srinivasan (wk), Amith Sarma, Harmanjot Singh

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here