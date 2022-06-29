DEN vs GIB Dream11 Team Prediction For ICC T20 Europe World Cup Qualifier 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Denmark vs Gibraltar, June 29, Brussels, 2:30 PM IST

DEN vs GIB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s (June 29) ICC T20 Europe World Cup Qualifier match between Denmark and Gibraltar: Denmark will take on Gibraltar in the fifth match ICC T20 Europe World Cup Qualifier on Wednesday, June 29. The match will be played at the Royal Brussels Cricket Ground at 2:30 pm IST.

In their first match of the qualifiers, Denmark put on an amazing display of quality cricket and defeated Hungary by 88 runs. Batter Taranjit Bharaj played a brilliant knock of 63 runs off 33 deliveries.

Useful contributions from veteran Hamid Shah(51 runs) and all-rounder Nicolaj Laegsgaard( 45 runs) helped Denmark to post a competitive total of 190 runs on the board. The Danish bowlers cleaned up the entire Hungary line-up for just 102 runs and bagged an astounding victory in their opening fixture.

On the contrary, Gibraltar had to face a thumping defeat at the hands of a strong Belgium side in their first fixture of the tournament. The batters played rash shots and got out cheaply which restricted them to a total of 139 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. Belgium batters smashed Gibraltar and chased down the total in 12 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Denmark will want to capitalize on their winning start, while Gibraltar will be looking to open their account on Wednesday at the Royal Brussels Cricket Ground.

Ahead of the match between Denmark and Gibraltar; here is everything you need to know:

DEN vs GIB Telecast

The ICC T20 Europe World Cup Qualifier match between Denmark and Gibraltar will not be telecast in India.

DEN vs GIB Live Streaming

The ICC T20 Europe World Cup Qualifier match between Denmark and Gibraltar will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DEN vs GIB Match Details

The DEN vs GIB match will be played at the Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels on Wednesday, June 29, at 2:30 PM IST.

DEN vs GIB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hamid Shah

Vice-Captain: Nicolaj Laegsgaard

Suggested Playing XI for DEN vs GIB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Joseph Marples, Frederik Klokker

Batters: Said Ahmad, Hamid Shah, Mark Gouws

All-rounders: Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Iain Latin, Saran Aslam

Bowlers: Oliver Hald, Matthew Whelan, Kenroy Nestor

Denmark vs Gibraltar Possible XIs

Denmark Predicted Line-up: Frederik Klokker (c), Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Hamid Shah, Said Ahmad, Surya Anand, Musa Shaheen, Rizwan Mahmood, Taranjit Bharaj (wk), Oliver Hald, Jino Jojo, Saran Aslam

Gibraltar Predicted Line-up: Louis Bruce, Philip Raikes, Balaji Pai (c), Kyron Stango, Mark Gouws, Iain Latin, Julian Freyone, Joseph Marples (wk), Samarth Bodha, Matthew Whelan, Kenroy Nestor

