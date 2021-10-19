>DEN vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021 match between Denmark and Italy: The seventh match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021 will witness an interesting game of cricket between Denmark and Italy. The two sides are scheduled to play against each other at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria on October 19, Tuesday at 1:45 PM IST.

This is the second time that Denmark will go head-to-head against Italy and thus both teams are well versed with the playing conditions and the strengths and weaknesses of each other. Denmark are experiencing a disastrous campaign in the competition.

The team has lost all three matches and is serving as the wooden-spooners in the points table. Denmark needs to win all their upcoming matches with a good margin to stay alive in the league. Italy, on the other hand, played good cricket in their first match as they outclassed Denmark by six wickets.

However, after an emphatic win, the team lost the plot and has registered a defeat in their last two matches. Italy are reeling at the second-last place with just one victory from three league games. The team will be hoping to change their fortunes on Tuesday and return back to the winning ways.

>Ahead of the match between Denmark and Italy; here is everything you need to know:

>DEN vs ITA Telecast

Denmark vs Italy game will not be telecast in India

>DEN vs ITA Live Streaming

The match between Denmark and Italy will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>DEN vs ITA Match Details

Denmark will play against Italy at Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria at 1:45 PM IST on October 19, Tuesday.

>DEN vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Saif Ali Ahmad

>Vice-Captain: Grant Stewart

>Suggested Playing XI for DEN vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Freddie Klokker

>Batters: Bentota Perera, Gian Meade, Anique Uddin, Zameer Khan

>All-rounders: Grant Stewart, Delawar Khan, Saif Ali Ahmad

>Bowlers: Jade Dernbach, Jaspreet Singh, Bashir Shah

>DEN vs ITA Probable XIs

>Denmark: Saif Ali Ahmad, Lucky Ali, Anique Uddin, Musa Shaheen, Delawar Khan, Freddie Klokker (c & wk), Amjad Khan, Surya Anand, Zameer Khan, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Bashir Shah

>Italy: Grant Stewart, Jade Dernbach, Manpreet Singh (wk), Jamie Grassi, Gian Meade, Gareth Kyle Berg (c), Madupa Fernando, Bentota Perera, Nikolai Smith, Amir Sharif, Jaspreet Singh

